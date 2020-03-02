Name: Bailey Miller
School: Northwoods Fine Arts Academy
Grade: 5th
Family and ages: 2 sisters, Briar Miller (6 years old), Everly Miller (3 years old)
Pets: 3 dogs (Charlie, Sammy, Wallace)
Hobbies or Sports: Acting at Children’s Spotlight Theatre, Children’s Musical Theatre in Bartlesvile, and Sand Springs Community Theatre. I am also a cheerleader!
What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be an actress or a drama teacher!
What is your favorite school subject? ELA (English Language Arts)
Who is your favorite super hero? Violet from Incredibles
What is your favorite food? Ice cream cake
Who is your favorite college football team? I don’t really care much for football but my family likes OSU!