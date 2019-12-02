2019-12-04 ssl-student-haylee

Haylee Sorenson

School: Northwoods Fine Arts Academy

Grade: 5th

Family

Mom (Erica), Dad (Josh), Brother Garrett, 13; and Sister Natalee, 6

Pets

A dog named Duke

Hobbies or Sports

Soccer

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I want to open a Bakery.

What is your favorite school subject?

Reading and Writing

Who is your favorite super hero?

Harry Potter, of course!

What is your favorite food?

Steak

Who is your favorite college football team?

I don’t know! I don’t really have one. I do not watch football. I do enjoy watching soccer though.

​Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315

kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com

