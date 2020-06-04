HillSpring Associate Pastor Matt Barnett believes that the children are our future, and the Charles Page High School graduating seniors will be honored at an event called “Light Up the Night.”
"Light Up the Night: A Celebration of Faith for the Class of 2020" will be held Thursday, June 11 at Case Community Park, starting at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by Local Youth Ministries of Sand Springs.
“The class of 2020 has had a lot to lose this year, and we just wanted to make sure we honor them the best way we can,” Barnett said. “We want to take time to pray over them as they move onto the next chapter of their lives.”
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sand Springs Schools closed their campuses and went to distance learning with the use of the internet, zoom lessons, and lots of homework. Around early March, the coronavirus was starting to wreak havoc on the world, and Sand Springs decided to go on lockdown, basically, and that included the schools.
Sandite seniors were then denied the things they’ve been waiting 12 years to be a part of, such as, prom, spending time with friends, senior assembly, the spring sports seasons, the basketball playoffs, and a regular graduation at Oral Roberts University.
The CPHS graduation is now slated for Saturday, June 27 at Sand Springs’ Memorial Stadium with certain caveats.
Light Up the Night will have worship and a word from University of Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Field. There will also be a lantern release ceremony. The band “So We May” will provide the praise and worship music.
“We will not be serving food this year, but we will have a snow-cone truck there for you to purchase snow cones. Bring a lawn chair and come enjoy the evening,” Barnett said.
The Light Up the Night event is for all seniors and their families.