LightHeart Cannabis Co. recently opened in a building at 200 E. Morrow Road.
Todd and Stacey Madlock opened the medical marijuana dispensary this month, but have been working on preparing the large building to open since April. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
“When (State Question 788 legalizing the licensed use sale and growth of medical marijuana) passed (in June of 2018), we had a vision,” Stacey said. “(We want to provide) safe access to (medical marijuana)…there (are) a lot of people in our community who need help.”
She said they were particularly inspired to get into the medical marijuana business after State Question 788 passed because they had family members died who they thought could have benefited from medical marijuana.
Stacey said they have CBD products that anyone can buy, accessories and more in addition to the medical marijuana products for medical marijuana card holders.
She said they will have a “Canna Nurse” to help patients select products and plan to have patient drives with doctors as well.
Todd said they are licensed to be able to grow and process medical marijuana as well and plan to in the future.
For more information about LightHeart Cannabis Co., visit their website or call 918-246-7230.