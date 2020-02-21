Out of all 13 school sites, Sand Springs Public Schools found a district teacher of the year.
Limestone teacher, Whitney Sanders, was named the 2019-2020 Sand Springs Public Schools District Teacher of the Year, and working in education is in her blood.
Sanders’ mother, Brenda Sanders, and her grandmother, Arneta Sanders, both work for the Sand Springs school system.
Sanders, 31, is a life-long Sandite. She is a pre-K teacher and graduated from Charles Page High School, and she attended Limestone as a young student, walking the same halls as her current students.
As a pre-K teacher, Sanders said it isn’t always playtime and recess.
“What looks like ‘just playing’ is actually learning,” Sanders said. “Students learn a wide range of social, emotional, developmental, and academic skills through play. Developmentally appropriate pre-k is the foundation for success throughout a student's academic career.”
Sanders principal, Karen Biggs, said Sanders is dedicated to creating lessons that students will engage in their learning through a variety of fun methods. She strives to think of new ideas and has a “'think outside the box” approach. She has a caring heart and loves her students, according to Biggs.
“Miss Sanders teaches using the Reggio Emelia approach which focuses on student-centered and constructivist that uses self-directed, experiential learning in relationship-driven environments. She has even awarded a ‘Fund For Teachers’ grant enabling her to travel to Florence, Italy, and afterwards observe play-based learning approaches employed by schools in Italy, Greece and Spain,” Biggs said. “She has also started a ‘PreK Partners’ program this year in which our Pre-K students travel to Green Tree Assisted Living Center to spend time with the residents. They read, work puzzles, play games, and color together. The goal is to build a sense of belonging, self-esteem, and well-being, while also improving social and emotional skills of our young students.”
Sanders appreciates the award but also gives credit to her fellow teachers.
“Receiving Teacher of the Year is an honor. I'm continually amazed by the hard work that my colleagues in Sand Springs put into enriching school experiences for their students, so to represent such a phenomenal group of teachers is a privilege,” Sanders said.
Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools, Sherry Durkee, said Sanders is making a difference with students that are just getting their education started.
“Ms. Sanders was selected as our District Teacher of the Year from a very elite group of teachers,” Durkee said. “It is quite an honor to be selected by colleagues and Ms. Sanders is clearly a remarkable teacher. We are proud of her work with our youngest Sandites. She is truly making a difference.”