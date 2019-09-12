Local artist William Sharp is hosting an exhibit of his work “Eclectic Visions of an Unruly Muse” at the Sand Springs Museum.
The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 9 E. Broadway Street. A reception for the exhibit is from 2 to 4 p.m. September 15 at the museum. The reception is free, but a museum donation is suggested.
Sharp’s collection primarily includes oil and acrylic paintings, but in a wide variety of styles from realistic to geometric forms. Most of his work is in private collections and this marks one of about two shows he’s done.
“I retired and when I retired, I determined I was really going to up my game with my artwork,” Sharp said. “I like (doing oil paintings) because they’re forgiving…I think the things you can do with it are just endless.”
The paintings in the show include one of a Native American woman, a rocket ship on a moon and Christmas scenes.
Sharp also enjoys playing keyboard or doing martial arts when he’s not painting and uses each art as a form of expression.