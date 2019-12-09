Thanks to the Sand Springs Local Church Network, Sand Springs Police and Fire will have a little more in their stockings this Christmas season.
The local church network recently handed over a $4,000 check to police chief Mike Carter and fire chief Mike Wood to provide gift cards for police officers and firefighters.
“We appreciate the support of our community. We have always enjoyed the support of our citizens, and the gift from the local churches is just another example of that support,” Carter said.
There are 41 officers, including dispatchers, and 36 firefighters.
“For the past several years, the local churches of Sand Springs have come together to provide gift cards as a Christmas gift for every employee of the Sand Springs Police and Fire Departments,” said Church That Matters Lead Pastor, Rusty Gunn. “These men and women who protect and serve our city so well are a great blessing to our community and we want to bless them in this small way at Christmas to show them our gratitude and the love of Christ in a practical way.”
Matt Barnett, associate pastor of HillSpring Church said the local churches take up special offerings for police and fire and then donate it to the organizations for the holidays. They also charge for certain events, and that money also goes to the gift cards.
“Boo at Case Park is a free event, but we ask the vendors if they would like to donate, and all money from that goes towards the money for the police (and fire),” Barnett said.