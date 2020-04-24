Regular giving might be down, but local pastors are overjoyed with what they are seeing from their congregants.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the country is basically on lockdown and churches can’t meet as a group. Social distancing regulations prevent crowds from congregating and most churches stream their services online.
However, HillSpring pastor Brent Kellogg said giving was down a bit, but benevolent gifts are up, and people are helping their neighbors.
“We’ve had a couple of families give significant gifts to our benevolence fund because we know other church member have been laid off,” Kellogg said. “(Church members) have given bigger benevolent gifts to the church so we can help people we know who have been affected by the pandemic.”
Church That Matters Pastor, Rusty Gunn, said regular giving is about the same, but they've had people give money to the coronavirus, specifically.
“Some people who are uncertain or struggling with their income have pulled back, but some others had stepped up to even it out,” Gunn said. “ We do have some who have contributed specifically to us feeding people and such. We also have a fund set aside called 'stimulate giving' where we are encouraging people who have not had their income disrupted by the crisis to give their stimulus checks to help those who have had their income disrupted.”
For weeks, Church That Matters and Southside Coneys have teamed up to provide free food for the young and elderly, and several church members have donated money to keep the free food service going strong.
Kellogg and HillSpring don’t have a special “COVID-19 Fund” but he said the have asked those who can give and know that we have made as many funds available to help those in need, as possible.
Angus Pastor Jordan Stowe said giving was down significantly the first two weeks of the pandemic. "As people realized this (pandemic) wasn't going away quickly they learned how to give in this environment, (and) it went back up to normal. Giving is still down, overall, for the past month but manageable. Thanks to our church's faithfulness, our Angus Cares Fund is funded well and we see benevolence giving increasing, as well."