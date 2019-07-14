About 200 people from local churches volunteered to work on a wide variety of community service projects around town July 13.
HillSpring Church Associate Pastor Matt Barnett said Serve Day started about five years ago with 80 people volunteering on community service projects and grew to about 200 people and about 30 projects.
This year’s projects included working on the school district’s Ag Barn, which was affected during the recent floods, helping paint and clean up at Clyde Boyd Middle School, helping at Sand Springs Community Services, preparing items for flood victims, helping at the Sand Springs Care Closet and more.
Butch and Serena Hinch of HillSpring traveled from Missouri to help their uncle, Rick Taylor, work painting at Clyde Boyd Middle School for Serve Day.
“She’s a school teacher and we had some vacation time,” Butch said. “We wanted to help.”
Butch, Serena, Taylor and HillSpring Church Associate Pastor Joe Shepard helped paint a room with a shower stall at Clyde Boyd Middle School for Serve Day.