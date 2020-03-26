Church That Matters, Southside Coneys, and Minuteman Pizza have teamed up to make things easier during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, providing delicious food for area residents.
“People are in need,” said CTM Pastor Rusty Gunn. “We are able to do it, and we’ve found the resources to do it.”
Starting this week, Gunn, who owns Southside Coneys, and Minuteman Pizza owner Travis Lawley joined forces and a lot of lucky Sand Springs’ younger and older residents got coneys and pizza for free. On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, people were treated to a free coney meal, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Minuteman offered free large one-topping pizzas.
The age requirements for free food are: kids 18 and under and seniors 55 and older.
Gunn said the volunteers working at Southside and Minuteman are also there to listen and even pray.
“I talk to people every day that have lost their jobs and they are unsure about a job after this is over,” Gunn said. “It’s heart-breaking.”
Gunn said a single mother who worked at an Olive Garden restaurant lost her job and she said “this hurts so much. This is so hard.” She was in tears.
The two restaurants will meet over the weekend to evaluate the week and decide if they can keep providing this service.
“We will do something. I don’t know what days or what it will be, but we will do something,” Gunn said.
Gunn also encouraged people to patronize Minuteman Pizza and that could ensure that they still provide free food.
“Everyone, go support his business. Travis is providing his time, labor, and resources," Gunn said.
Lawley is still offering curbside pickup for Minuteman Pizza call-in orders.
Check the Church That Maters facebook page for instructions on how to order.