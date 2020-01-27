Morgan Ganem wanted to change his signature look, but he needed a little push.
The local musician, who is forever-linked to the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, told friends that if the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl he would cut off his dreadlocks.
The Chiefs delivered, and so did Morgan.
After eight years of being known as the musician with dreadlocks, Morgan decided to keep his promise and he visited Melissa Matias at The Tapered Barber Shop South in Tulsa.
“It was time,” Morgan said. “I needed that extra push.”
Morgan isn’t just a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, he wrote the song “Chop It Up” in 2009 and it has been played at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs games ever since.
“I’ve been a fan since I was a kid. Actually, my mom said I should write a song (for the Chiefs). I wanted to incorporate the famous chop,” Morgan said.
He started with the famous chant that goes a long with the chop, and the rest was put down on wax.
Morgan got some help from his famous musician father, I.J. Ganem, who was in The Rogues Five and had a show in Branson in the 1990s. I.J. has also sung the National Anthem at a Chiefs game.
The song was presented to the Chiefs organization and they loved it. Chop It Up has been played in the stadium, the Chiefs podcast and used for television, and they’ve used other songs Morgan wrote for the Chiefs cheerleaders video calendar.
Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Super Bowl, the song has had a resurgence, and Morgan wants to give back to the community.
Morgan is donating a portion of the future proceeds of Chop It Up to the “15 and the Mahomies Foundation,” a charitable organization founded by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“This Chiefs team looks better than any Chiefs team I’ve ever seen, and Mahomes is so explosive. The foundation helps children in need, in different capacities,” Morgan said.
The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children by focusing on health and wellness, and they also focus on communities in need of resources.
Morgan graduated from Charles Page High School in 2005, and that was the last time he had short hair — until the Kansas City Chiefs changed that.
Morgan, who has had much-appreciated musical partnerships with Arby’s and Safari Joes, said all artists go through image changes. Now, Morgan is working on a new look, new music, and partnerships with other major businesses that will be announced soon.
“I didn’t like being defined by my hair. I want to be defined by how I live and how I treat people, and I want to be defined by my music,” Morgan said.
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.
Here is the link to stream and download “Chop It Up”
Also, this is the link to donate directly to 15 and The Mahomies.