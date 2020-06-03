A two-car wreck on 41st Street sent a postal carrier to the hospital Wednesday, June 3.
A mailman, who has not been identified, was in a mail truck, putting mail into a mailbox when he was struck by another vehicle.
The accident occurred at the 700 block of 41st Street. According to Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner, the mailman was putting mail into a mailbox when a driver traveling in the same lane struck the mail truck from behind. Apparently, the driver did not see the mailman, Enzbrenner said.
The collision caused the two vehicles to exit the road, and the mail truck struck a utility pole.
According to police, the mail carrier was transported to a local hospital with an apparent head injury, and the driver of the other vehicle refused treatment at the scene.
Neither the mailman or the driver has been identified at the time of this story.