Road construction work will begin along south portions of Main Street as early as next week. ODOT’s $7.7M project is part of a cost share program, with 20 percent of the funding provided by the City of Sand Springs.
“Sand Springs is growing, and we are committed to keeping pace with rising traffic needs in our community,” said Mayor Jim Spoon. “We are very appreciative of the benefits the City will receive through participation in ODOT’s cost share program.”
Main Street will be widened from 1st Street, southward to Morrow Road. Creation of the Lincoln On-Ramp Connector will provide traffic connection to eastbound HWY 412. Main Street, south of Morrow Road, will tie into HWY 97 from the east. A traffic signal light will be added to the new intersection of HWY 97 and Main Street.
The project includes $5.5M for roadway improvements, with $1.8 M dedicated to storm water/sewer drainage. Remaining funds will be used for water line and sewer line extensions. Completion of the ODOT-managed project is estimated at 18 months.
“The Main Street Improvement project will upgrade the efficient flow of traffic during peak travel times,” said City Manager Elizabeth Gray. “The traffic loop and additional traffic signal will also provide an alternative route for school buses and safety personnel.”
