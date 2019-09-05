A Tulsa man was arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing multiple vehicles in Sand Springs.
An officer responded to a report of a man checking door handles of vehicles in the 3600 block of S. 74th W. Court September 3 and saw two vehicles with driver’s doors and a truck toolbox open, according to an incident report.
The officer saw an SUV and a truck with lights on in the 7300 block of W. 36th Street and finally found a man, later identified as Vincent Farrara, 20, sitting in a white GMC pickup truck and noticed he ducked to avoid being seen, according to a report.
Farrara told police he’d left a party, pulled over to sleep and denied involvement in the burglaries, a report states.
Residents from the 7300 block of W. 36th Street told the officer they had an RCA tablet missing, while others on S. 74th W. Court said they had a Dewalt drill and charger missing, according to a report.
The officer saw the drill and RCA tablet in Farrara’s truck, a report states.
Farrara, however, initially claimed they were his, according to a report.
Officers also found a backpack, a baton, two pairs of sunglasses, a child’s backpack, a GPS with a charger, a tent, an iPad, an FM radio modulator and a set of keys in the vehicle, a report states.
Farrara then admitted to burglarizing multiple cars, according to a report.
Two others reported missing camper keys and a jacket that matched the one Farrara was wearing when he was booked while Farrara was in custody in Sand Springs, a report states.
Farrara was arrested on five complaints of burglary of a vehicle and taken to the Tulsa County Jail.