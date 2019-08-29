A man was arrested in Sand Springs recently after allegedly assaulting a woman with their nine-month-old child in the room, disabling her car and holding her to prevent her from leaving.
A deputy was called to a home in the 700 block of W. 11th Street and spoke with a woman, who told him she went to visit Beau Mongold on July 20 with their son, according to an incident report.
The woman told the deputy Mongold became agitated, asked her to take him to get drugs, followed her to her vehicle when she declined, poked her in the eye and disabled her car, according to a report.
She said she went back in the house, tried to get the piece to get her car to start and Mongold punched and kicked her and held her against her will when she tried to leave, a report states.
She said she was able to leave the next day and call police, according to a report.
Officers found injuries on the woman consistent with her account, a report states.
Mongold was arrested on complaints of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery August 22, according to court records.