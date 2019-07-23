A man allegedly tried to run from officers and refused officers’ commands in Sand Springs recently.
An officer was investigating a man pulling on car doors on E. 41st Street around 8:30 p.m. July 17, according to an incident report.
Officers spoke with the suspect, later identified as Sean Clary, 32, in the 3800 block of S. 113th W. Avenue, according to a report.
The officer reported Clary took off running and refused officers’ commands to stop until he reached the 200 block of W. 40th Street, a report states.
Clary refused to turn around for the officer and the officer had to use force to place him into custody, according to a report.
An officer noticed Clary smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, a report states.
Clary was arrested on complaints of obstruction of an officer, public intoxication and resisting an officer.