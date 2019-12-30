The Mannford boys basketball team split last week, beating Kellyville by five points, and falling to Cushing on a buzzer-beater.
Friday, Dec. 20
Mannford 54, Kellyville 49: Mannford got a double-double from junior forward J.D. Whitt (20 points, 14 rebounds) and Tyler Day almost joined him with 15 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. Actually, Day almost had a triple-double.
“Our effort level was terrific in this game,” said head coach Mike Banfield. “We struggled shooting the ball from the field and free throw line, but our kids played their tails off. We ended up with 19 offensive rebounds and forced 16 turnovers. J.D. and Tyler both played well. Troy (Garner) hit two big second half threes and (Jacob) Dostal gave us some great minutes off the bench. It was a good team win going in to the holiday break.”
Mannford is now 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in the Tulsa 7 Conference.
Mannford 54, Kellyville 49
Mannford 13 10 18 13 — 54
Kellyville 7 16 14 12 — 49
Mannford: Whitt 20, Day 15, Garner 8, Hewitt 5, Dostal 5, Jones 1.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Cushing 47, Mannford 46: A put-back at the buzzer was the difference in a one-point loss to Cushing Tuesday, Dec. 17. The Mannford boys basketball team lost to Cushing, 47-46, after a rebound and put-back at the buzzer, giving the Pirates its second loss of the season.
Senior Connor Hewitt scored a team-high 21 points, and Tyler Day and Troy Garner added eight each.
“It’s always tough when you get beat at the buzzer,” said head coach Mike Banfield. “We defended well enough to win, but struggled offensively and didn’t block out well enough to win the game.”
Cushing 47, Mannford 46
Mannford 14 4 15 13 — 46
Cushing 7 10 14 16 — 47
Mannford: Hewitt 21, Day 8, Garner 8, Whitt 6, Jones 3.