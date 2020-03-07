Early mornings have become the norm for Marlo Fox. The Charles Page High School junior has devoted early morning to hitting the hardwood to enhance his game on the basketball court.
Thanks to that, he’s turned his 9.2 points per game as a sophomore last season into being Sand Springs’ leading scorer at 17.6 points per contest as a junior this season.
And he credits all those early mornings.
“Just being in the gym a whole lot more than I was last year, waking up before school staying after practice making sure that I’m getting a lot of shots up,” Fox said. “It’s about just being addicted to making sure that I’m working very hard and having confidence in myself.”
But he also deferred credit to others, too.
“I can’t take all the credit, though,” Fox said. “I give all the credit to my coaching staff and my teammates for them believing in the me. Then to my teammates for finding me in situations where they know that I’m hot, and them always lifting me up telling me to keep shooting. And if I’m down they always pick me up.”
Sand Springs coach Eric Savage said he couldn’t be prouder of Fox’s game going to the next level this year.
“He’s shooting the ball at a high percentage and playing with confidence,” Savage said. “He loves to work at his skill and it’s paying off for him. He deserves all the recognition he’s receiving.”
On Friday night, Fox and his teammates went after a spot in the Class 6A state tournament. The Sandites, ranked ninth in 6A, will took on top-ranked Booker T. Washington in Catoosa in the area tournament finals but fell 66-60. But they has another shot, beating Owasso for the Area Consolation plaque and a trip to the state tournament.
It’s the same spot Sand Springs was in last season when it claimed a regional championship and advanced straight to an area title game. Only last season, a win eluded the Sandites during area play and they were left one game shy of the state tournament.
“I feel like it’s more personal this year, because I feel like we should’ve made it last year,” Fox said. “So this year I feel like it just gives a lot of motivation. He just have to go out there with confidence in each other winning for our school, winning it for coach savage, and winning it for each other.”
Area tournament capsules
No. 9 Sand Springs Sandites
Record: 18-6
Coach: Eric Savage
Note: Senior Devon Richardson is averaging 15.9 points per game this season.
No. 1 Booker T. Washington Hornets
Record: 19-5
Coach: Conley Phipps
Note: The reigning 6A state champions feature a backcourt of Kansas signee Bryce Thompson and fellow guard Trey Phipps.
No. 18 Owasso Rams
Record: 12-13
Coach: Brian Montonati
Note: Rams are 9-11 against Class 6A teams this season, including 0-3 against teams in the same area tournament quadrant.
No. 13 Putnam City North Panthers
Record: 14-9
Coach: Ryan Wagner
Note: Panthers started postseason play with a 30-point win over Muskogee but followed with a four-point loss to Union in the regional finals.