A local printing company is trying to help mask the coronavirus, literally.
Inkwell Printing is making masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the masks are going fast.
“Our uniform manufacturer had to close around three weeks ago because they were not considered essential,” said Inkwell owner, Buddy Padilla. “During that conversation, I suggested they start tooling up for customized masks. He called me two days later and said that they had been designated as essential and were manufacturing masks.”
Inkwell is now offering those masks to the public and for businesses.
The masks are two-ply with side slots to add a layer of filter material and are completely washable and reusable. Inkwell has settled on two designs, a black and white American flag with red and blue stars, and a paint splatter design. Since there has been significant interest in both designs, Inkwell placed an order for 100 of each masks. They will be sold for $10 each on first-come request basis.
They will try to have them available this week or early next week.
Inkwell can also customize the masks for businesses, and they made some masks for Union Public Schools with the school’s “U” logo.
Padilla said they have been selling the masks for several weeks and will continue as long as there is a demand for them. When it comes to being an essential business Padilla isn’t sure, but they are just trying to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That's a good question, however, to be safe, we are currently not open to the public but are shipping and delivering products,” he said.
Inkwell isn’t trying to make money off this venture. The printing company just wants to help keep people safe and masks of any kind are in high demand, right now.
Inkwell has felt the sting of the pandemic just like every other business in the country and the world.
“It has negatively affected us as it has everyone. We have had to reduce our staff's hours, had numerous orders that have been cancelled and many late or unpaid invoices. However, we understand that this is the economic environment, currently, and (we are) doing what we can to overcome these challenges,” Padilla said.
And just like every other business, Inkwell is looking towards recovery and re-opening.
“The summer months are usually the slowest for printing companies, so, in general, it will take longer to recover. However, the popularity and demand for our custom masks for large organizations has been higher than we could have envisioned. Because it's such a new market for us it's difficult to predict the recovery, however I am optimistic it won't be nearly as long as I had envisioned three weeks ago,” Padilla said.
Inkwell is always trying to help. In May 2019, Inkwell designed a t-shirt for the epic flood that hammered Sand Springs and some of the proceeds were donated.
To order masks, email Kerri Gabler Padilla at kerri@inkwellnation.com.