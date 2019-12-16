The Masonic lodge recently wrote a check to help Sand Springs area families with Christmas this year.
The Sand Springs Masonic Lodge No. 475 voted to donate $3,940 to Sand Springs Community Services to assist with their programs over the holiday season.
Additionally, lodge members chose to adopt a family in need of Christmas assistance.
“I was privileged to attend their installation of officers ceremony that followed their donation,” said SSCS Director Nathan Woodmansee. “Sand Springs Community Services’ programs are entirely donor funded which makes donations and community partnerships like this one from Sand Springs Masonic Lodge No. 475 vital for the continuation of our services to the most vulnerable.”
The goal of SSCS is to connect and empower Sand Springs area residents who are experiencing economic crisis. SSCS helps by moving families forward towards self-sufficiency.
They also want to end the continuing cycle of generational poverty in the community and reduce the occurrence of situational poverty.