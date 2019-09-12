Matt Brown is replacing James Garrison as Head Coach for the Sandite Baseball program for the 2019-2020 season.
Garrison resigned September 11. Garrison was named head coach of the baseball team in 2017. Garrison was a long-time assistant coach at Union and reportedly spent one season as the head coach at Edmond Memorial. He ended that season with a 14-19 record.
Brown has been an assistant in the Sandite Baseball Program for two years. He has spent time as an assistant at Edmond Memorial and started his coaching career at Oklahoma Christian University.
He played collegiate baseball at the University of Arkansas Little Rock and at Oklahoma Christian University.