Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon made an announcement concerning the effect of business interruption and touched on re-opening, but there isn't a plan in place, yet. He also discussed utility adjustments, hiring freezes, and the city's financial stability.
City of Sand Springs Mayoral Update on COVID 19 Impact
Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon issued an updated statement today concerning the effect of business interruption of the City of Sand Springs:
“As we begin considering the business recovery phase of dealing with COVID-19, I wanted to update our citizens, our city employees and our local businesses on where we stand as a City. Fortunately, for generations the City has been financially sound and has made good, long-range plans for economic downturns. Based on our current financial condition, I want to first assure our city employees that we do not anticipate any reduction in workforce, layoffs or furloughs.
"Our financial forecast, with current reserves and budget plans, allows us to continue to provide all of the essential services that are needed at this time. Although there may be some limited hiring freezes, we fully hope and expect a minimal impact on the city’s workforce over the next year.
"Second, our utility rate increases have historically been well planned with a long-range approach. I have asked that we include an agenda item for our next council meeting to request a suspension of all rate increases, with a further review in August. I feel confident that our City Council will support all steps we can take to assist our residents. It is sometimes important that our long range plans change, and this is one area that we as a city can do something that benefits all of our customers.
"Third, we are reviewing and will continue to review specific utility adjustments we can make for the most affected businesses that were forced to close. It is important that we assist all of our residents and local businesses in returning to normal. Lastly, how and when we reopen different businesses is being reviewed daily. Your city leaders, as much as anyone, want to get us back to normal as soon as possible, in the safest way possible. We will continue to review all options and will work with others in the region to have a good path forward.
"In closing, the City of Sand Springs and its residents have always been leaders in preparing for and dealing with difficult situations. Our history reflects who we are. All of us will work hard and we will get through this in the best way possible.”
