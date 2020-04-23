Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon has signed a Mayoral Proclamation guiding local efforts to follow the Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan issued by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.
Today’s Mayoral proclamation supersedes all previously issued proclamations and takes effect in Sand Springs 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 as the community combats the impacts caused by the COVID19 pandemic. One significant deviation from the OURS plan includes maintaining the existing public health guidelines for City of Sand Springs Parks and facilities (including the Case Community Center), which remain unchanged until further notice.
The proclamation follows the “Open Up and Recover Safely” plan, which implements a three-phased approach to regain normal working operations over time. Contents of the OURS plan (for more information on the Governor’s plan visit: https://www.governor.ok.gov/ ) are supported by today’s Mayoral proclamation and generally include:
For Employers:
- Implement policies and practices for temperature checks; sanitation and disinfection of common areas
- Implement policies and practices for workforce contact tracing; limiting business travel; practicing social distancing and use of PPE (personal protective equipment)
For Individuals:
- Continue adherence to CDC guidelines
- Practice washing hands; disinfecting
- Consider using face shields/masks while in public
- Minimize non-essential travel
For Businesses in Sand Springs: Beginning on Friday, April 24, 2020, the following businesses can reopen:
- Personal care businesses, such as hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers can reopen for appointments only, must adhere to sanitation protocols, and follow guidelines posted on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website regarding social distancing between customers and visitors at personal care businesses.
- Grocery stores should continue to maintain hours for vulnerable populations
Beginning on Friday, May 1, 2020, the following Sand Springs businesses can reopen:
- Dining, entertainment, movie theatres and sporting venues can operate using CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Gyms can reopen if they adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship if they leave every other row or pew open and adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols, plus the recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
- Bars should remain closed.
- Tattoo Parlors can reopen for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation protocols and social distancing protocols for distancing between customers and visitors.
Under the OURS plan, the goal of May 15, 2020: Once hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level for 14 more days, the following phase will apply:
Individual guidance:
- Continue following safer-at-home guidelines if they are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population
- Maintain social distancing from others when in public
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate social distancing
- Consider resuming non-essential travel
Employer guidance:
- Close common areas or enforce social distancing and sanitation protocols
- Honor requests of personnel who are members of a vulnerable population for special accommodations
- Employers are recommended to implement social distancing protocols, which include proper sanitation and use of protective equipment when interacting with the public
Specific Employer guidance:
- Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols
- Visits to Senior Care Facilities and Hospitals should still be prohibited
- Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.
- Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols
- Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen
Under the OURS plan, the goal of June 1, 2020: Once hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level statewide for 14 more days, the following phase will apply, which will allow for further public interaction.
Employer guidance:
• Can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites
Specific Employer guidance:
• Summer camps (church and school) can open
• Visits to Senior Care Facilities and Hospitals should still be prohibited
Citizens are encouraged to maintain social distancing measures, minimizing groups to 10 or fewer people and follow all CDC guidelines for disinfecting common areas. Today’s measures may be modified in the future as revised data and COVID-19 related information is made available.
For more information about the City of Sand Springs, please visit www.sandspringsok.org and follow the City’s social media on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.