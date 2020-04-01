Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon is asking residents to be even more careful during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Spoon recently issued an update for the “shelter in place” proclamation, asking citizens to “exercise extreme caution in their contact with others and to only be in public if necessary.”
Essential businesses need to take even more precautions when dealing with the public and even suggested that some essential businesses close during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor also said “additional restrictions could be necessary.”
“Shelter in place” basically means to stay home except for essential activities, which include buying food and taking care of the health and safety of anyone in their household.
Effective Wednesday, April 1, Spoon updated the “shelter in place” proclamation stating: “Based on the expanding crisis, it is important for the residents of Sand Springs to exercise extreme caution in their contact with others and to only be in public if necessary. While a number of businesses have been defined as essential by the Governor, I am also asking each essential business owner to take even more safeguards than have been required by the State, including closing if possible, for the safety of their employees and families, so that we can get through this event. It is important that we do everything possible to protect each other. If we do not see improvement, I am very concerned that additional restrictions may be necessary.”
Please direct questions to: Mike Carter - Chief of Police City of Sand Springs (918)246-2500 Ext. 2534.