Janet Morford finally received some sense of closure.
Her husband, Angus Church Children and Families Pastor Bobby Morford, died unexpectedly on April 20, 2020 but his family was not able to hold a funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing restrictions.
Morford was buried in April, but his family could not hold a funeral or memorial service until this past weekend, but there were stipulations.
“COVID has changed so many things that we do now,” said Janet Morford, Bobby’s wife.
The coronavirus pandemic hit the United States hard in March and governors and mayors started implementing precautions to stop the spread of the disease, and church services and funerals were not allowed at that time.
Now that funeral homes can start holding funerals and celebrations of life again, the Morford family finally said goodbye to their loved one.
The family hosted memorial service for Bobby Morford Saturday, July 11 at Angus Church, and the funeral was under the direction of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
“The memorial service went really well and there was finally a sense of closure. It was upbeat and went really well, but we didn’t have as many people due to COVID. Some people stayed home due to the virus,” Janet Morford said.
The family had to adhere to social distancing rules, masks, and, the hardest part for Janet Morford was the “no hugging” rule which is tough to do at funerals. Funerals are always full of hugs, tears, laughter, and reminiscing about the past, but that has changed.
The pallbearers could not be around the family, and the family had to wait across the street until the pallbearers were finished. The pastor’s remarks at the graveside service had to be recorded and played back for the family. Only groups of 10 or less could congregate at the graveside service.
Bobby Morford, 65, was the Children and Families Pastor, and it was his second stint at Angus Church. He came back to the church in 2019 after leaving as the youth pastor in the 1990s. Some of his former youth group members are still attending the church as adults and they were able to reconnect with Morford before his death.
“Many in the church remembered how incredible of a youth pastor he was, some even his former students. He was a friend, a mentor, and a trusted leader. He was an example of authenticity, humility, and devotion to Christ,” said Angus Pastor Jordan Stowe.
Bobby Morford was an organ donor, and doctors were able to harvest his corneas and tissue. Janet Morford said she hopes someone is able to use her husband’s donation.
She also asked for a COVID-19 test be performed on her husband but said the medical examiner refused to test him. She said that she is in the “high risk” category and wanted to know if she was possibly exposed.
“(The Medical examiner) asked if (Bobby) had any symptoms and I said that he had a cough and was tired and not feeling good, but they said if he didn’t have all of the symptoms they couldn’t test him. If I get the death certificate and it says he had COVID, I’m going to be furious because they didn’t test him,” Janet Morford said.