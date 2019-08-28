Miss Tirita’s Dance Studio is celebrating its 30th year teaching dancers in Sand Springs with some big events.
Owner Tirita Montross said the dance studio first opened in 1990 near Minuteman Pizza in the Prattville Shopping Center on W. 41st Street and she bought it and changed the name in 1997. Montross moved the studio to a bigger space at 19 W. 41st Street in 2000 and expanded her space in 2003.
Montross said they offer classes for children between the ages of 18 months until high school age in jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop, lyrical, cheernastics, voice and piano and usually have around 200 students enrolled.
“I have a lot of mamas (former students) bringing students to the studio…I’m pretty proud of that,” she said. “We’re trying to nurture (students’) confidence...I want them to come, enjoy themselves and learn the basic techniques (of dance).”
Montross said each of the three other teachers that help her at the studio is a former student, too.
She said they have three major events per year—the Herbal Affair and Festival, the Christmas Parade and a recital.
To celebrate the legacy of the studio, they started their 30th year with an open house August 6 and are planning an alumni recital with former students as well as music and a theme incorporating things from the last 30 years. Dance begins September 3.
For more information about Miss Tirita’s Dance Studio, call 918-241-5637 or visit their website.