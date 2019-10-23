Each year, goblins and ghouls creep into the Sandite Sports Complex, erupting in a “friendly” game of softball.
Around Halloween, the Charles Page High School softball and baseball teams don Halloween costumes for the annual Monster Ball, and the money raised benefits the Sand Springs Special Olympic athletes.
On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the 4th Annual 2019 Monster Ball will take place, starting at 6 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
It’s a game of softball but there are some rule changes. Baseball players must bat opposite of their dominate hand, and there is an unlimited amount of positions on the field. The outfield could have 20 outfielders at any given time.
Fresh from an appearance at the state tournament, the softball team is feeling very confident.
“Softball will most definitely win,” said senior Felicity Horn. “If you come out and watch, you’re guaranteed to see some bombs from the girls, and we’ll make it an easy win.”
The coaches even get in on the act, and, in year’s past, assistant coaches Scott Watkins and Brooke Smart have been known to hit a few out of the park.
Last year, the varsity softball team walked-in the winning run to claim victory, but the Special Olympic athletes are the real winners. The girls beat the Sandite baseball team, 13-12, in extra innings Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
As far as costumes go, there were three Donald Trumps, including a baby Trump, a demonic nun, unicorns, dinosaurs, Cousin Eddie, Papa Smurf, Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar (Wayne’s World), a Crayon, dust bunnies, scary clowns, Sloth (Goonies), a chicken, a rooster, an angel and much more.