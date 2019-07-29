It’s that time of year again—The local Sertoma Club and Women’s Chamber of Commerce are gearing up for their annual Murder Mystery dinner.
The 13th-annual interactive dinner theater event will be at 5:30 p.m. August 17 at the Case Community Center at 1050 W. Wekiwa Road. Tickets are $40 and available for purchase from members of the Sand Springs Women’s Chamber. Tickets must be purchased by August 12.
This year’s event is “Evil on the Beach,” which has a 1920s-theme in which guests solve the murder of Russian writer Ivan Manov.
Police Detectives Fred Flounder (Ryan Price) and Sandy Seaworthy (Sue Price) will lead the investigation with the help of lifeguard, Starr Fisher (Patty Fisher): Grace Medford (Jenny Burke), maid at Sea Breeze; Marta Rinebergs (Debbie Nobles), the resort owner; Woody Hartland (Troy Dixon), a captain in the United States Army; Henri van Ghant (Brad Scott), a Belgian businessman; Reggie Carlisle (Brian Patten), a British intelligence officer; Mimi LaFleur (Brittany Scott), a French woman who seemed to know the comrades; and Andris Varga (Justin Tockey), a mysterious guest who claims Polish ancestry.
The top ‘20s-themed costume will also receive a trophy.
For Murder Mystery Dinner general information, email Event Coordinator, Denise Adamson at neesylyn@gmail.com. To purchase tickets, call Sertoma member Jane Phillips at 918-245-2022 or Women’s Chamber member Linda Daly at 918-3461216.