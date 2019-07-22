The Sand Springs Museum is gearing up for an exhibit with pieces representing some of America’s most notable wars.
The artifacts will be displayed at the Sand Springs Museum Association Board of Directors’ annual meeting at 11 a.m. August 17 at the museum at 9 E. Broadway, where Keith Myers will serve as keynote speaker. The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Keith Myers, Curator of The Traveling Military Museum, has a remarkable collection of historic pieces representing America’s most notable wars. We are highly honored Keith is sharing a part of his acquisitions with our museum over the next few weeks. We are especially honored he will serve as our Keynote Speaker at our annual meeting on August 17. You will not want to miss this opportunity!” Museum Director Ginger Murphy said in a statement.
Myers reportedly spent more than 30 years amassing his collection and shares it with school groups, veterans’ groups and more.
Sand Springs native and U.S. Army veteran Connie Fisher will also reportedly share the story of PLOIESTI, the bombing raid on nine oil refineries around Ploiesti, Romania, on Aug. 1, 1943.
The Sand Springs Museum’s Association Board of Directors will also hold an election for officers the same day. The event is free and open to the public.