The Sand Springs City Council voted August 26 to appoint Nancy Riley to take over the Ward 4 City Council seat vacated by Christine Hamner.
Hamner’s resignation was announced at the July City Council meeting. Hamner, a clinical supervisor, was sworn in to the Ward 4 seat on the city council in February of 2017. The ward runs from about S. 113th Avenue W. to W. 51st Street from north to south, according to the ward boundaries on the city’s website. Her term was originally set to end in 2020.
“We’d like to express our gratitude for both applicants,” Mayor Jim Spoon said. “Thanks for being willing to serve.”
Spoon said Richard “Rick” Barnett also applied to serve in the post. He said Riley will serve about six months until the next election for the seat in February.
Riley is a retired educator who served eight years in the state senate. She’s also served on the Sand Springs Board of Adjustment, in the Sand Springs Women’s Chamber, Civitan and Rotary as well as a member and officer in two local homeowners’ associations.
Riley will reportedly be sworn in at the September City Council meeting.