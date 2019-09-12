Shaun Fisher and John Gorrell of Infinity Investment Group are working to build four new duplexes in the area of 4th and Franklin.
Fisher said they acquired the properties—at 301N. Franklin, 505 W. Broadway and 509 W. Broadway—from the city of Sand Springs about a month ago. There will ultimately be eight new units available to rent when the project is done.
“We worked with the city on those…We broke ground on (Sept. 6),” he said. “The city has been great to work with.”
City Planner Brad Bates said the project will help revitalize an older part of town.
“(Fisher) showed great interest in the community and wanting to see it revitalized,” Bates said in a statement.
He said the relationship began when the city declared property at 4th and Lincoln that the city had acquired years ago surplus and Infinity Investment Group proposed buying the property and building a new, single-family home for rent.
“We moved forward with the project and it was a success as it was rented prior to completion,” Bates said.
He said the city acquired the properties at 4th and Franklin through multiple donations by a local trust and the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners.
“Multiple builders inquired about the properties. Infinity Investments Group approached the City of Sand Springs about buying the lots again at a minimal cost (essentially the cost of demo we had) and then building back 4 duplexes that are one-bedroom units,” Bates said.
He said each unit has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living area and laundry room.
“The City is excited about the continued partnership with Infinity Investment and looks forward to seeing the project completed and rented out,” Bates said.
Fisher and Gorrell are also reportedly working on developing one of the oldest buildings in Sapulpa into lofts.