When it comes to athletic wear, there are a ton of name brands out there – NIKE, Under Armor, Adidas, Reebok etc. — but a local company wants to compete with the big boys.
Inkwell Printing recently launched their own clothing line, and it has started to take off, according to owner Buddy Padilla.
The new Inkwell clothing line was launched in November of 2019, and the cost of uniforms and training wear is cheaper and can be shipped quicker than the major athletic apparel companies.
The jerseys, shorts, shirts, pullovers, and polos are sublimated clothing which is the process of transferring dye to a fabric using heat. The ink becomes part of the fabric which is different than silk screening or vinyl lettering, which basically sits on top of the fabric.
“We are able to control the quality and wait times for the clothing,” Padilla said. “Our manufacturer is in Pakistan and we deal directly with them. There is no middle man.”
The first local team to officially wear the Inkwell brand is the Tulsa Memorial girls basketball team. Head coach James Asberry wasn’t able to get his away uniforms in time for season and he called on Inkwell and they were able to get the uniforms months faster than any of the other clothing companies.
Not only was it faster, it was cheaper.
“Tulsa Public Schools recently slashed its budget. We saved Memorial $900, and we could save TPS between $20,000 to $30,000 for each school,” Padilla said.
After helping Tulsa Memorial, Padilla said Inkwell is starting to print baseball and softball uniforms for little leagues and other schools.
Inkwell has also invested quite a bit of money to make things easier for coaches and parents. The old way consisted of parents and coaches guessing what size their players were, but Inkwell ordered uniforms in each size for the players to try-on to see if they fit. They also have swatches of colors on each type of uniform material, showing exactly how it will look on the uniform.
It takes the guess work out of picking uniforms.
When the Padillas bought the t-shirt company in 2016, that’s exactly what it was – a tshirt company.
“When we first started, we were the local t-shirt company, exclusive to the Prattville, but, now, we are a regional athletic clothing company,” Padilla said.
Inkwell still handles large t-shirt orders for churches, schools, and sports team, and they still do vinyl lettering. They can do one shirt or a thousand.
The Padillas bought Inkwell three years ago, and they have been successful at expanding the business into different areas like posters, banners, and stickers to go along with screen-printing and vinyl lettering transfer.
“We bought Inkwell three years ago, and we are on track to quadruple (sales) this year. We almost did last year,” Padilla said.