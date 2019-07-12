Church That Matters took over ownership of Terry’s Classic Coneys in the Prattville Shopping Center and changed its name to SouthSide Coneys.
Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn said the church took over ownership of the classic coney shop at 1 W. 41st Street in April after the owner of the last five years decided to retire. The shop was named Ed’s Classic Coneys before it was Terry’s.
“It’s part of our vision of owning and operating businesses…to employ people…..(serve as) a touchpoint to the community…and provide an income stream (for the church),” Gunn said.
Since Church That Matters took over, staff has been hard at work re-painting and re-branding the shop from a red and black, classic cars theme to a black and gold Sandite sports theme.
The look of the shop isn’t the only part of it that’s been revamped.
Gunn said they expanded they make the chili in house and expanded the menu to include popular pulled pork sandwiches, stuffed potatoes, nachos, tamales and more. They have a Happy Hour from 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays for $1 coneys and drinks and offer specials throughout the week.
The church operates Prattville Market, a booth rental and resale shop in the same shopping center and Lee’s Charburgers, a food truck that operated throughout 2018. Gunn said they plan to re-open Lee’s at some point.
A ribbon cutting celebration is set for 11:30 a.m. July 15.