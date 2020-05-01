Coronavirus in Oklahoma

The letter states Oklahoma has struggled in recent weeks with the "near total disappearance" of demand for oil and gas products as well as the "imminent lack of available storage" for them.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic and collapse of the global oil markets has dealt a $1.3 billion blow to the state’s revenue outlook for the next budget year, officials said Monday.

That’s how much state general revenue is expected to fall in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, the state Board of Equalization was told when it met Monday to certify a revenue failure of $416.9 million for the current budget year.

While the Board of Equalization’s February report provided $8.244 billion worth of spending authority for the Legislature for fiscal year 2021, the latest projection shows just $6.878 billion available, a difference of $1.366 billion.

The revenue failure declaration means the provisions of Senate Bill 199 have been triggered, allowing officials to access a portion of the state’s Rainy Day Fund to avoid cuts to agencies during the current fiscal year.

Because the board met and declared a revenue failure, the Oklahoma Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit brought by lawmakers that sought a revenue failure declaration from the panel.

Legislators on April 6 passed three bills designed to plug budget holes. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed two of the three but said he was concerned that the package cut one of his priority projects, the Digital Transformation Fund.

He abruptly canceled the April 6 Board of Equalization meeting, where state officials were poised to declare a revenue failure.

Stitt later accused House leadership of playing Washington, D.C.-style politics and called on lawmakers to return to the Capitol. Lawmakers balked and filed the suit, which was dismissed Monday at lawmakers’ request.

Oklahoma had about $1 billion in reserves and expects to receive up to $1.6 billion from the federal government for COVID-19 relief, although the federal funds are expected to be restricted to pandemic-related expenses.

Stitt said he has asked the state’s federal delegation to seek more flexibility on how those funds can be spent.

He said the state has spent $459 million of its savings and has about $550 million left.

Oklahoma Tax Commission Executive Director Jay Doyle said the current recession has an opportunity to be more serious in magnitude than in 2010, after the Great Recession.

The state will fall back to revenue dollars similar to 2016 and 2017, he said.

A projected 180,000 jobs in the state will be lost in the second quarter of 2020, Doyle said.

“We won’t return to the pre-COVID-19 levels of employment until the fourth quarter of 2022,” he said. “And we are likely to see a peak unemployment rate of 12 to 14% for a few months.”

The oil and gas industry, which has already seen a downturn during the first half of 2020, will lose another 8,000 to 10,000 jobs in the second quarter of 2021, Doyle said.

Drilling activity is not expected to resume in a meaningful way until late 2021 or early 2022, he said.

“So far, the job loss in Oklahoma has been less than the rest of the nation,” Doyle said. “And we expect a smaller total job downturn, but we are also going to see a slower bounce back given the weakness in the oil and gas sector.”

The state’s recovery likely will lag the pace of the national recovery through 2021, Doyle said.

