Sand Springs firefighters rescued a man off the Arkansas River August 4.
Sand Springs Deputy Fire Chief Justin Hall said the department received a call about a man stranded on the river around 10 p.m. August 4, deployed two boats and called the Tulsa Fire Department to help.
Hall said they found the man a little after 11 p.m., got him out of the water and EMSA assessed his condition.
“He was in good condition,” he said of the man in the boat. “He (said he’d) just gotten the boat and wanted to take it out and because of the water level, he took on water and got stranded.”
Hall said they had called in the Tulsa Police Department helicopter to help find the man, but it was unavailable at the time.
He said while the Tulsa Fire Department was called to help and responded to Case Community Park, a Sand Springs boat found the man’s boat before they were needed.