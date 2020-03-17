This letter was sent out by the Sand Springs Public Schools district to families:
Thank you for entrusting us with the education of your students. It is an incredible honor to serve the students in Sand Springs and we will always strive to provide a quality program with a high degree of integrity.
As you are well aware, we are faced with an unprecedented situation in our community, state and nation. The COVID-19 crisis has elevated quickly and has created a situation where we must react in unison to minimize the impact.
The State Board of Education has officially ordered the closure of all Oklahoma schools beginning March 17 and lasting until April 6.
This includes extra-curricular activities.
Therefore, Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed until April 6, 2020.
Our custodial staff will continue deep cleaning in our buildings during the extended closure.
Our team is working on contingency plans regarding employees and students with additional guidance from the State Department of Education. The plan for continuation of instructional programming is being developed and will be communicated to families and students when finalized.
Because this situation is fluid and changes continually, we want to ensure the best possible learning scenario for students.
Our Child Nutrition Department is developing a plan to provide breakfast and lunch during the closure period. Please watch for more information later this week.