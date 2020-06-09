Epic
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

EPIC Charter Schools, in its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony to honor the Graduating Class of 2020, conferred diplomas on 3,805 students on Saturday, June 6. The virtual ceremony, believed to be the largest of its kind in the state, included recorded remarks from notable Oklahoma speakers such as former Gov. George Nigh, members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and state lawmakers.

“This isn’t the graduation ceremony any of us expected when we started the 2019-2020 school year,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield, “but our first-ever virtual ceremony is testament to a guiding principal at EPIC – the only constant in the world is change and we must be resilient, innovative and adapt to it. Watching our record-number of graduates succeed academically in the face of a global pandemic is truly inspiring.”

The virtual commencement had all of the elements of a traditional graduation ceremony, including the reading of every graduate’s name, recognition of academic honors, valedictorian addresses and special guest speakers. Many EPIC families planned in-home celebrations with families and friends and celebrated graduates in real time as the graduation live streamed on June 6.

Luis Acosta

Manuel Acosta

Branden Argo

Brooke Ashlock

Joseph Bethea

Chloe Carr

Makayla Carr

Braden Cox

Angel Diaz

Winter Ewing

Ashley Foster

Olivia Johnson

Clarissa Kaser

Travis Kindle

Kristen McIntosh

Johanna Schulz

Analysia Sourjohn

Chloe Tolbert

Bre'lyn Washington

Ella Martin

Tate Martin

Chloe Simmons

 

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.