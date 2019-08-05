Sandite Nutrition, formerly All Around Nutrition, celebrated the grand opening of its new building August 3.
Kayla Geiger said they closed All Around Nutrition at 430 W. Wekiwa Road in April and opened in the new location at 400 E. Broadway Street this summer. She manages the business with her husband, Kurtis. They serve Herbalife products, teas and meal-replacement shakes.
“We love the new building,” Geiger said. “We’ve seen a lot of new faces. We’re getting to meet new people and build relationships…we want to be a safe spot for people to hang out.”
She said the grand opening featured giveaways of an iTunes gift card, a Subway gift card, a YellowHouse Market gift card and Herbalife coffee.
Geiger said they began offering Oreo Blast shake for the opening, but wedding cake and chunky monkey are among the most popular shake flavors while Sandite Pride and Bahama Mama are among the most popular tea flavors.
She said they plan to offer back-to-school promotions soon as well.
For more information, call 918-346-7752 or visit their website.