The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students, including several SSand Springs students, named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
For the spring 2020 semester, 1,692 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 2,092 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
President's Honor Roll
Andrew Stephen Biggs
Keely E. Brock
Beren Connor Cox
Amber M. Griffin
Allison Victoria Ornelas
Mackenzie Ryan Thompson
Dean's Honor Roll
Jacob Daniel Bailey
Lauren E. Cady
Logan Robert Flake
Hailey Dawn Ann-Marie Pearce