Personal care businesses in areas surrounding Tulsa have been able to open for almost a week since Gov. Kevin Stitt relaxed restrictions he established at the onset of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering Executive Director Sherry Lewelling said that while she is confident that licensees will comply with the board’s new guidance on services, the governor’s decision to clear the industry for reopening earlier than others came as a surprise.
But despite the “economically devastating” fallout, she issued a warning to clients who she’s heard have “put a lot of unnecessary pressure” on licensees to reopen even if owners may not be comfortable doing so.
“We all like to look nice, especially in today’s time. Our personal hygiene and personal appearance is important. We all like to look the part,” Lewelling said. “But it’s not really a priority under the current circumstances. I wouldn’t say it’s considered an essential service.
“But that being said, I also understand for the clients not being able to have services done can be quite devastating, emotionally and physically.”
The Cosmetology and Barbering Board issued several pages of guidance on how to work with clients while maintaining safety and hygiene protocols, including social distancing. Among new requirements: All staff should wear masks and face shields and ask clients questions about their health to determine whether they have symptoms of COVID-19.
“There will be someone at the door. No one should have to touch a door handle when they walk in,” said Marilyn Ihloff, who operates multiple Ihloff Salon and Day Spa locations in Tulsa, of operations in her shops.
Though Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has cleared personal care businesses to reopen this Friday, Ihloff — whose salons have been closed since March 19 — opted to wait until May 11 to begin seeing clients again.
She said feedback has been “about 50/50” from people she’s spoken to regarding whether it’s too soon to reopen personal care businesses.”
“I wanted to start cautiously. I’m not sure we wanted to be the most early adopters,” she said, referencing reopening orders in place in surrounding cities. “I just hope America in general and (Ihloff salons) aren’t doing this too soon.
“I wish we had better health data. I wish we had better testing. I wish we had a vaccine. I just want everybody to be so careful.”
Ihloff, who has nearly 120 employees across her shops, said the closures have been “painful,” especially because the company is due to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. But she said part of her decision to stay closed longer was based on making sure there is an adequate and consistent supply of personal protective equipment and cleaning items.
Meanwhile in Broken Arrow, Eleven01 Barber Lounge owner Robert Cherry has been open by appointment only for nearly a week and has had consistent, steady clients each hour he’s available.
Though he stressed that business owners should not open if they don’t feel comfortable doing so, he considered safeguarding against COVID-19 similarly to existing orders to look out for staphylococcus infections and ringworm, both of which present major safety risks to hair care businesses.
The state cosmetology board also recommends that clients be seen by appointment only and that establishments remove “unnecessary paper products,” including magazines and service menus.
Also, all public food and drink stations should be removed. Each client is asked to wear a face covering when possible and must have a towel or other shield while at the shampoo bowl portion of a hair care service.
Ihloff said she’s instituted a rule of using at most every other chair when her salons reopen because they are stationed 5 feet apart rather than the 6 feet outlined in social distancing recommendations.
“The whole time you’re in school, they preach safety and sanitation,” Cherry said, putting it simply: “I have a family at home, and I don’t want people taking anything from the shop or have me take anything home from the shop.”
Lewelling, with the cosmetology board, said many of the sanitation and disinfectant guidelines for tools and seating areas have been in place for years due to the degree of close contact with others. However, she acknowledged that the new guidelines recommending the use of protective equipment such as masks and face shields during services are a “new normal” for the time being.
“I think if they practice the guidelines and keep health and safety to the forefront of their thought process, I think they will be as safe as they can be under the circumstances,” she said.
