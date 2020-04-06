Most Sand Springs businesses are closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, and business owners are feeling the sting of the closures.
Businesses deemed “essential” are allowed to operate, but that is a very short list. A large majority of businesses in Sand Springs are closed and that includes fitness gyms and workout facilities.
Rose and Matt Tavaglione will celebrate their gym’s ninth anniversary in May, but the doors might still be closed. CrossFit Sand Springs has been a staple in the fitness community for nearly 10 years, and this is the first time the Tavagliones have closed the gym for this long.
When the coronavirus outbreak started, information was moving so fast.
“We actually didn’t get concerned before the shutdown,” Rose said. “Since it was spring break, everyone was pretty distracted with that. On March 17, we were given a letter of voluntary shutdown and complied with that. We were restructuring to accommodate the (social) distancing etc. We were very optimistic at that point that we could be safe and smart yet continue to stay open.”
That changed when the closures became mandatory.
Per Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon’s ordinance, the gym was told it will be closed through May 11.
“Our hopes are that this will be the worst case scenario and we can return sooner than that,” she said.
CrossFit is a little different than a regular gym with weights and treadmills. CrossFit gyms hold classes with instructors and the participants work together. Crossfitters often partner up and push each other to their limits. They also establish relationships and become part of each other’s lives.
“Not being around our members and trainers on a daily basis is the hardest part. We share a lot of our daily lives with them. It has been hard seeing several of our members, and a trainer, lose their income through this. We take care of each other at CFSS. Our mindset at CFSS is to be a team and to learn how to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This has challenged us to create ways to get our workouts in and stay in touch via Facebook group and Marco Polo app. It has also shown that we will continue to take care of each other not only in workouts but in the struggle of life right now,” Rose said.
Instead of walking away and throwing their hands up, the Tavagliones are still working out, and they are still pushing others to focus on their health, as well.
“We have also pivoted our product to offer at home workouts, and members have taken equipment home to use, and we will be rolling out various ways to stay sane right now,” Rose said.
CrossFit grew in popularity in 2011. That is when Rose attended her first class at CF Eclipse in Tulsa and she was hooked. CrossFit really didn’t catch on in Sand Springs until around 2014 which is when CrossFit Sand Springs went from a boot camp into an official CrossFit affiliate.
“We made a very difficult choice to transition. It was a chance we took and while we lost some members, ultimately, it has allowed us to grow and reach more people,” she said.
The Tavagliones are focused on helping others right now through this trying time, and they don’t want anyone’s health to decline due to all of the down time.
“First, what has your focus has you. You can choose what you focus on. I am not a naturally optimistic person so I have to be intentional about keeping my thoughts positive. If you need help with that, email me at crossfitsandsprings@gmail.com and I will send you resources that may help. Second, you are not alone. If you need help, ask for it. Our town has a huge heart to serve their people. That is why we live here and love this town,” Rose said.