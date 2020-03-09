The Legislature recently passed a significant deadline. All bills had to be passed out of committee by February 27 in order to stay active. Of the more than 3,000 measures filed this year, only about 900 of those survived. The committee process really is an important checkpoint in the life of a bill.
Because this is the Second Session of the 57th Legislature, we also can consider bills filed last year that did not make it all the way through the legislative process. Of the 2,200 measures left from last year, about 500 of those remain. That makes a total of 5,200 bills that were vetted through this cycle of the committee process leaving about 1,400 to be considered on the House Floor.
We now have until March 12 to pass bills out of their legislative chamber of origin. Until that deadline, we will have many long days on the floor in the House, with some days stretching into the night. Some bills pass very quickly; others have numerous questions and debate. Of course, we have exceptions for appropriations bills, and the Speaker can file leadership bills at any time.
I still have eight bills active. Several have passed the House already and are on their way to the Senate for consideration. One of those bills will allow the governing body of a municipality like Sand Springs or Tulsa to create a public safety protection district within the city limits. If approved by the voters, it can provide additional law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency medical services. This can lead to lower crime rates and better insurance rates for those who live within the district. Oklahoma remains the only state in the nation that relies solely on sales tax revenue for these public safety services. A proposed public safety district would have to be approved by the voters within the city limits and pass by 60 percent.
Another bill sent to the Senate is one that clarifies that our public schools can offer full-time online classes as an alternative for students. Did you know Sand Springs Schools offers online learning from K-12? This allows students to have the convenience of online learning for their coursework while still being eligible to participate in school sports and arts programs as well as other extra-curricular activities. This also allows these students the opportunity to graduate with their peers. Blended, tailored, individualized learning is really the future, and we need to make sure all of our public schools can offer these options. This bill aligns well with the Individual Career Academic Plan (ICAP) legislation I passed two years ago. It is helping students identify and pursue post-secondary opportunities including concurrent enrollment, career tech certifications, and internships. These are all exciting options to help them determine their future career goals.
I’ve also been working with Higher Education leaders to fully fund all Oklahoma public school juniors who wish to take college concurrent enrollment courses. We were able to fully fund seniors last year. Concurrent courses give high school students the opportunity to take college courses and earn college credit at no cost to them or their families. Right now the rate varies substantially depending on the higher-education institution providing the credit hours. I want to see us have more opportunities for concurrent enrollment for our students, and we can do so by reducing the cost of these courses. The goal is to position students to have a certification or associates degree by the time they graduate from high school so they are employable immediately, if they desire to get right to work.
It was great having Sean Kuehn serve as a page for me at the State Capitol the week of February 23. House pages run messages to legislators while we are in the chamber debating policy and voting on measures. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write legislation. It is always fun to get to share the legislative process with an interested high school student.
I want to give a shout out to the Rotary Chili Cook-off organizers. What a great turnout! My extended family loves for us to invite them each year. They always comment about how special it is that our whole community rolls out for this fun event that supports such a great cause.
On a final note, congratulations to the Sand Springs boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for their winning seasons. Both teams advanced to their respective Regional Basketball Tournament and represented their school and community very well. The boy’s team was the host of their tournament this year and also won. What an outstanding group of young people and coaches.
Until next time then, I can be reached at Jadine.Nollan@okhouse.gov or at my Capitol office by calling (405) 557-7390. God bless.