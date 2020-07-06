Have you ever noticed how elections just seem to go on forever?
One mail piece after another fills our mailbox, the unending commercials, the phone calls and now even text messages. Believe me, we know, and understand, and that’s why we try to limit the number of mailers we send to voters in the district.
But if you think about it, how else can candidates get the word out to voters, especially in 2020 when we are keeping our social distance. Thank goodness the primary election is behind us and we are halfway done for the 2020 elections. Just one more election to go on November 3rd, and a pretty big one too since it’s a presidential election year.
In Oklahoma there were 125 legislative seats up for election this year, all 101 House seats and 24 of the 48 Senate seats. As a friendly reminder, House members serve two year terms and all seats are up for election every two years. Senate members serve four year terms and they are staggered so only half of them are up for election every two years.
I should have been a Senator! This year in the Senate, two of the 24 incumbents did not seek re-election, and in the House nine of the 101 members termed out or did not seek re-election. That means there were only 11 open seats this election cycle for both the House and the Senate. Part of the reason for the small number of open seats is because in 2016 we had 45 new legislators elected and in 2018 there were another 56 new legislators. So of the total 149 legislators, approximately 101 members (68 percent) have only two to four years of legislative experience.
This can be good or bad depending on how you look at it. What I will say is, I do enjoy working with all the new members - they are smart, energetic, and full of good ideas. But tenure or experience in the legislature allows you to have a deeper understanding of how government truly operates and to develop the relationships you need to navigate important legislation to the finish line.
In Oklahoma, however, your legislative experience is limited to 12 years. Most states don’t have term limits, and a few states let you serve 12 years in the House and then 12 years in the Senate. But in Oklahoma you can only serve a total of 12 years, period. We have the strictest lifetime term limits in the nation. That being said, this 2020 election cycle will be my last do to term limits. I can’t believe it’s been ten years already.
What an amazing journey it has been. Thank you to the many loyal friends and family who have supported me along the way. Your overwhelming vote of confidence in last week’s primary election means a lot to me. Serving in the legislature is an honor and a privilege, and I really enjoy representing the people of House District 66.
We’ve accomplished a lot along the way too. In the last ten years we have substantially restored funding to Education (but still have a ways to go) and our teachers received the largest pay raise in history (18 percent on average). Many of the state pensions were bordering on insolvency, but are now fiscally sound enough to provide retired teachers, firemen, police, and other state retirees their first Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) in over 12 years without taking any money from the corpus of the pensions.
We also passed worker’s compensation reform, reduced state taxes and regulations while cutting ineffective tax incentives and giveaways, established and funded the Eight Year Roads and Bridges Improvement Program, and are restoring the State’s Capitol to its former glory. In addition, we restored our state’s Rainy Day Fund just in time to handle this latest crisis, and established the Energy Stabilization Fund to help safeguard our state budget in the future from the peaks and valleys of energy price swings.
Without question, there is still a lot of work to do. Personally speaking, as chair of the Higher Ed and Career Tech Committee, I would like to finish the progress we have made with my Individual Career Academic Plan (ICAP) legislation by expanding and fully funding concurrent enrollment so that students can graduate from high school with a two-year associate’s degree, a trade certification, or have started an apprentice or internship program. Continuing to create a smooth transition for students from secondary to post-secondary education for career placement into our workforce is critical to our state’s economic welfare and growth.
On another note, I was with the Governor recently at Restore Hope on Charles Page Boulevard when he announced two new programs available through the CARES stimulus money that will benefit our local small businesses and struggling families. The Oklahoma Business Relief Program provides a grant for up to $25,000 to small businesses that have had a decline in revenue of 25 percent or more because of COVID-19.
You apply at your local bank or credit union. The second program available is the Eviction Mitigation program. This program set aside $10 million to help families who are threatened with eviction from their homes by providing up to $3600 to pay their back rent. Non-profits like Restore Hope and Sand Springs Community Services will distribute the funds as needed. More information is available at www.okcommerce.gov.
Regarding assistance with unemployment claims, the Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission has had over 400,000 claims submitted, and fraudulent claims continue to be a problem. Even my information was compromised. Someone filed a claim on my behalf saying I worked for “whatchamacallit, inc”.
What’s the world coming to? It’s these types of fraudulent claims that have jammed up the OESC system. However, initial and continued claims have declined from 45,000 per week to 26,000 so the backlog is clearing up much faster. If you are still having trouble with your claim and you have followed the normal process for escalation, please contact my office and we will try to help.
On a final note, I hope you enjoyed time with your family this past weekend celebrating our freedoms and independence as a nation, because of the sacrifices made by the many heroes who went before us and who are bravely serving our country now. God bless them all. And as we continue to open up Oklahoma for business and re-engage in the community, it is my personal hope that you will please remember to take appropriate precautions and follow the CDC guidelines.
Until next time then, I can be reached at Jadine.Nollan@okhouse.gov or at my Capitol office by calling (405) 557-7390. God bless.