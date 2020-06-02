We officially sine-die (adjourned) Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m. This ends the second regular session of the fifty-seventh legislature. This legislative session was like no other in which I’ve served in my ten years in office. We came into this session with incredibly high hopes.
We had the highest amount of savings we’ve ever had, at $1.2 billion. We had been able to give public schools their largest budget ever at more than $3 billion, including back-to-back teacher pay raises. We had started restoring funding to higher education and CareerTech after several years of cuts during the recession.
We fully funded the Reading Sufficiency Act to improve reading outcomes for students in early grades and concurrent enrollment programs for all high school seniors to help them earn some early college credits. We also paid back funding we borrowed from the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund, and we’re able to improve funding for other core areas of government such as public healthcare, public safety and more.
The good feelings came to a screeching halt in mid-March, however, when our work at the Capitol and throughout much of our society stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What looked like a second strong and positive budget year in a row quickly became a deficit year nearly overnight. We were told in April to expect to have $1.4 billion, or 17 percent less, to appropriate to state agencies to conduct the state’s business for Fiscal Year 2021.
It was only through employing every tool available to us – using state reserve funds, cutting one-time expenses, allowing transportation and conservation bonds and redirecting some off-the-top apportionments to other areas – that we were able to hold cuts to most core areas to 4 percent and to only 2.5 percent for public schools who will receive COVID-19 relief funds to make up the difference.
The $7.7 billion FY21 budget will ensure schools are able to function come this fall, transportation projects both at the state and the county level will continue unimpeded, and cuts to other areas are as minimal as possible. I’m very proud of how my fellow house members in both parties came together in one of the most bi-partisan sessions I can remember to get the budget across the finish line.
We started the year with more than 3,000 pieces of legislation filed, and ended session with only 167 measures becoming law. A normal year results in between 400 to 500 measures being enacted. Again, the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting shutdown caused us to abbreviate the number of policy bills we considered.
We did pass several pieces of great legislation. We gave retirees a much needed cost-of-living adjustment – 4 percent for those who’ve received benefits for five years or more and 2 percent for those receiving benefits more than two years but less than five.
We also passed many pieces of legislation that will benefit our public schools. One measure will waive the penalty this year for any school that has excess carryover funds caused by the COVID-19 shutdown. Another measure recognizes valid out-of-state teaching certificates to increase the number of teachers in our state without undue barriers along with yet another bill that authorizes emergency teaching certificates to be renewed for up to three years. This helps our rural school districts that have a hard time finding traditionally certified teachers and allows for fewer disruptions to students in those districts caused by high teacher turnover.
Another high priority bill that made it through the shortened legislative process is Senate Bill 1269. The bill directs the Oklahoma Water Resources board to develop a statewide flood resiliency plan and fund. The revolving fund will be used to both fund the plan and any future flood hazard mitigation projects. With last year’s flooding still fresh in everyone’s mind, it’s important that we review all aspects of the federal, state, and local preparation and response to the Arkansas River basin flooding.
We must understand our state’s critical flood control infrastructure and establish a coordinated plan to address our hazard mitigation and infrastructure needs so that such a flooding event doesn’t happen again in the future.
On a personal note, this will be my last article for the summer. I will be back in the district and am looking forward to catching up with friends, family and the wonderful citizens in House District 66. The saying is true, “There’s no place like home.”
I’m also thankful that our state continues to recover and that we can take the next steps outlined in the Phase-3 re-opening plans. Please remember to continue to take precautions and follow the CDC guidelines as we re-engage in the community.
Until next time then, I can be reached at Jadine.Nollan@okhouse.gov or at my Capitol office by calling (405) 557-7390. God bless.