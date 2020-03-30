“Let Hope Rise” was the theme of the Governor’s call to prayer last week.
In the midst of this battle against COVID-19 with so many uncertainties, “Let Hope Rise” or being hopeful is an important part of winning this battle. With so much unsettling news bombarding our homes about our state and country, hope reminds us that we are in this together and we are going to make it through this together.
Hope is what brings us peace in the midst of all the turmoil. And I am hopeful and confident that our leaders, our medical professionals, and most of all, our God, will get us to the other side sooner than later.
On a personal note, sheltering in place and working remotely has proven to be an unusual and somewhat interesting experience. Normally, this time of year when I’m in session, every moment of my day is scheduled to the hilt. With so many meeting cancellations, I am finding it difficult to adjust to the idea of not having to go warp speed with my hair on fire.
I get daily COVID-19 updates from State Leadership. The information below was provided on Monday, March 30th.
TRAVEL
• People coming to Oklahoma from six “hot spot” states must SELF-QUARANTINE for 14 days upon arriving here, under an executive order by Governor Stitt. The states are California, Connecticut, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Washington.
• The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority temporarily suspended staffing at TOLL BOOTHS to protect the health of motorists and workers. Turnpike travelers should use their PikePass or bring exact change.
HEALTHCARE WORKER PROTECTIONS
• To protect healthcare workers, delivery personnel visiting hospitals must submit to SCREENINGS before entering the hospital, under an executive order by Governor Stitt.
As a reminder, you may make personal protective equipment donations for Oklahoma healthcare workers at ppedonation.ok.gov
• To ensure healthcare workers can make it to work, DAY CARES must accept the children of healthcare workers, under Governor Stitt’s order.
EDUCATION
• Beginning today, OETA will adjust its daytime schedule to broadcast EDUCATION PROGRAMMING for children to continue learning while school buildings are closed. Details and schedules are at oeta.tv/blogs/education/distance-learning-with-oeta
• DISTANCE LEARNING PLANS are being developed and communicated by local school districts and the State Department of Education.
MENTAL HEALTH
• In anxious times, please look out for everyone’s MENTAL HEALTH – including your own. The state mental health agency has a COVID-19 resource guide at ok.gov/odmhsas/COVID-19_Comprehensive_Resource_Guide.html
• Immediate HELP is always available through:
Oklahoma COVID-19 Call Center: 877-215-8336
Heartline: 2-1-1
The Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
Federal Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (or text TalkWithUs to 66746)
NONPROFITS
• Nonprofits are ELIGIBLE for some of the emergency small business loans and other assistance available through the federal relief bill. To learn more, visit:
Oklahoma Commerce Department: okcommerce.gov/covid19
U.S. Small Business Administration: SBA.gov/coronavirus
Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits: www.oklahomacenterfornonprofits.org/resources/coronavirus-covid-19-resources-for-nonprofits
REMINDER:
Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
PLEASE NOTE: Some local municipalities, including Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.
On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Until next time then, I can be reached at Jadine.Nollan@okhouse.gov or by calling (405) 557-7390. God bless.