After four to six weeks of social distancing, wearing masks, wearing gloves, and focusing on flattening the curve for the COVID-19 virus, I think most of us are cautiously optimistic that we’re close to taking the next steps in getting our lives back to normal.
In fact, the Dashboard data provided by the Oklahoma Health Department on the www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov website shares the optimistic news that Sand Springs is doing a great job of flattening the curve. We have only had 23 cases while the areas around us have seen larger numbers. Keep up the good work Sandites!
As you’ve heard by now, the President and federal officials have provided guidelines for states to reopen. The guidelines recommend a three-phased approach based on continued declining COVID-19 activity in our state/cities. As a state, we have done a great job of flattening the curve and our hospitalizations have declined from 560 on March 30th to around 300 today.
The declining numbers meets the guidelines for a 14 day downward trend before starting Phase-1 of the reopening process. The Governor is eyeing May 1st for Oklahoma’s Phase-1 limited reopening for businesses and May 3rd for churches. The Governor will have Oklahoma’s reopening plans out this week so stay tuned.
Just knowing that we are having these conversations nationally and locally provides optimism and hope here in Oklahoma. For more details on the federal guidelines visit www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica; For Oklahoma, visit www.governor.ok.gov.
The other big event happening this week is the formal meeting by the state’s Board of Equalization where they should certify the numbers on the state’s revenue failure for the fiscal year 2020 ending on June 30th. Officially declaring a revenue failure of approximately $416 million will allow the state to use our Constitutional Rainy Day fund to fill the remaining hole created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic downturn in the oil and gas industry.
We, as a Legislature, passed three bills in emergency session a couple weeks ago to draw savings from different funds to stabilize this fiscal year’s budget. All three bills passed in almost unanimous bipartisan fashion in the House and Senate. Something I had never seen before.
However, for political reasons, SB199 did not get signed into law which left almost a $302 million hole in the $416 million shortfall.
SB199 was the bill that defined what we could tap from the Rainy Day fund. The good news is the bill is still alive, and if the Board of Equalization officially declares the revenue failure then the state can use the $302 million to fill the remaining hole. Again, I’m so thankful we, as a state, made the conscience decision to set aside some of our surplus the last few good years and have a record $1 billion in savings to draw from. Because without the savings, all state agencies would have faced immediate cuts of 6.2 percent to their budgets due to the shortfall.
As for next year’s fiscal 2021 budget, the House, Senate and Governor are still in negotiations. Leadership is obviously anticipating a shortfall comparable to or even larger than this year’s 2020 shortfall. The good news, however, is if the Board of Equalization officially declares the revenue shortfall this week, then we can also tap into some of the Rainy Day Savings to supplement the 2021 budget.
This will help us to minimize any potential cuts to state agencies next year. That’s my hope.
I would like to remind and encourage everyone how important it is to respond to the 2020 census. It really is easy to complete and takes only 10 minutes to do. The Census data determines how many federal dollars our state and communities receive for our schools, health clinics, safety departments, roads and bridges and more.
As well as how many seats in Congress we have as a state and how state legislative districts are drawn. When you take into account the federal dollars we receive as a state, our state’s spending budget is really closer to $28 billion, including the $8 billion that is appropriated by the Legislature. Unfortunately our state relies heavily on federal dollars, providing over 40% of our state’s budget, and that’s another reason why it is so important to respond to the census.
On a personal note, I officially filed for re-election last week for the opportunity to serve my final term as your State Representative for House District 66. It has been a tremendous honor to represent the wonderful people in the district. Together we have accomplished much, and together we can accomplish even more. Thank you to all who have supported me on this journey. I would sincerely appreciate your continued support.
Until next time then, let hope continue to rise! I can be reached at Jadine.Nollan@okhouse.gov or by calling (405) 557-7390. God bless.