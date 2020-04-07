I had to make a quick early morning trip to the Capitol on Monday for a special session to pass legislation giving the Governor emergency powers for the COVID-19 health pandemic and to address the expected revenue failure of approximately $416 million for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 which ends June 30.
The Capitol remained closed to the public except for a few from the media and we followed special safety protocols to ensure members’ safety. We arrived early, some of us wearing masks and gloves, and had our temperatures taken first. Anyone with 100.4 temp, or COVID-19 symptoms, or who had been around someone who had symptoms was not allowed to enter. One by one we went to our individual offices, and only went into the chamber to vote/debate in groups of 8 or less so that we never exceeded the CDC guidance of 10. You see, our goal was to get at least 68 of the 101 members to the Capitol so that we would have the quorum necessary to complete the emergency legislation in one day versus the normal three days. No committee work, no other business to be taken up, and our assistants were not there either. This was not your normal special session.
This personal experience helped me appreciate even more the risks our health professionals, public safety workers, emergency responders and so many others are taking to help the people of Oklahoma through this crisis. Thank you all for your service.
The revenue failure was not unexpected given the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic downturn in the oil and gas industry. I’m so thankful we, as a State, made the conscience decision to set aside some of our surplus the last few good years and now have a record $1 billion in savings. Much of the money in savings can be immediately accessed to address the state’s shortfall. Savings saves the day!
Without the savings, all state agencies would have faced automatic cuts of 6.2 percent to their budgets due to the shortfall. And we know from past experience budget cuts are not fun for anyone. Thankfully, there’s a plan by leadership to draw from the record savings and protect our schools and core agency budgets. We will tap into several different savings funds to fill the approximate $416 million shortfall. The state’s Constitutional Reserve Fund, often called the “Rainy Day Fund,” has a balance of $806 million. Of that total, up to $302 million can be used to supplement the FY20 budget, and another $201 million can be accessed due to the Governor’s declaration of an emergency. In addition, around $200 million in the state’s Revenue Stabilization Fund can be accessed at any time. So a combination of funds will save the day, and the details are still being worked out. Just know that the legislature plans to keep all agencies whole for this fiscal year.
As for next year’s fiscal 2021 budget, the Governor said it will take time to fully understand the impact That COVID-19 will have on our state revenue this year and next. And we must be very cautious and remain fiscally prudent to restrain spending. Leadership is obviously anticipating a shortfall comparable to or even larger than this year’s 2020 shortfall. Fortunately though, once again we will be able to draw from the record savings to mitigate any potential cuts to state agencies next year and prioritize protecting our core services. Savings saves the day!
With all this said, I’m happy to report that the emergency special session was a success. And with overwhelming bipartisan support, the House passed the emergency measures to protect all of our agencies and the citizens of Oklahoma.
On a personal note, I was at peace during this whole special session experience, and let me tell you why. It’s always darkest before the dawn, but like the hope we have during Easter, I know we will rise again, and our State and our Nation will rise again too. Let hope rise!
Until next time then, I can be reached at Jadine.Nollan@okhouse.gov or by calling (405) 557-7390. God bless.