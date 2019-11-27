The Tulsa District Attorney’s Office has decided the Sand Springs officer involved in a deadly shooting can return to duty.
On Sept. 1, 2019, Sand Springs Police Lt. Kevin O’Keefe was involved in a deadly shooting and was immediately placed on administrative leave. After a lengthy investigation, the DA’s office cleared O’Keefe of any criminal liability, allowing him to go back to work on Nov. 25.
During the September incident, Robert Desjarlais Jr., 49, was driving toward Officer O’Keefe who was standing near his patrol vehicle.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter told the Leader O’Keefe ordered Desjarlais to stop his car multiple times before firing as Desjarlais’ car hit the patrol vehicle in the 5600 block of S. 145th W. Avenue.
Carter said the door of the patrol vehicle took the brunt of the force and, while O’Keefe was taken to the hospital as a precaution, he was not seriously injured. Desjarlais was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSBI.
O’Keefe was suspended with pay while the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) completed their report on the incident. In September, Chief Carter said O’Keefe may return to light duty, such as desk or dispatch work, once the report is complete.
This is the first fatal encounter in the department since 2015.