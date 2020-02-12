A.B. Sartors, Jr. A.B. Sartors Jr., age 76, of Sand Springs, OK was born on December 19, 1943 to A.B. Sartors Sr and Bertha Lily (Caskey) Sartors in Sand Springs, OK and went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2020 in Sapulpa, OK. A.B. grew up and attended school at Charles Page High School. He later married Florence Carol Lincoln on August 24, 1963 at the Assembly of God Church. A.B. was a welder for many years and loved teaching pre-school at church. His hobbies included racing, watching the cardinals baseball and fishing. He is survived by: Wife; Carol of the home. Son; Troy Sartors of Berryhill, Oklahoma. Daughter; Rachel Parker and husband Rory of Kingfisher, OK. Sister; Kathryn Stevens and husband Stan of St. Louis, OK. Grandchildren; Chris Parker, Tori Parker, Merri Beth Sartors, Tim Sartors, Madera Sartors and Thomas Sartors. Great Grandchildren; Taylor Parker and Jeriah Parker. He was preceded in death by; Parents, Brother; Bobby Sartors and Sister; Marie Arnold To send flowers to the family of A.B. Sartors Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
