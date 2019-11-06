Alice Christine Ward Lewis Alice Christine Ward Lewis passed from this life Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born in Sand Springs to William Marion Ward and Mary La Vern Burks Ward. After her mother's death, Marion married May Frances Libby. Together they raised Christine in Barnsdall, OK. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James (Jim) Ward and grandson Ronald (Ronnie) Lewis. Christine is survived by her husband, Maxwell (Max), two daughters, Beverly Lewis Harris and husband Lacy of Broken Arrow and Karen Lewis and husband Troy Broadfoot of Coweta, granddaughter Sarah Riederer and Benjamin Dotson of Tulsa. Survivors also include grandsons Joshua Harris and Sarah of Edmond, Zachary Harris and Kylee of Owasso, great grandson Benjamin Maxwell Dotson and great granddaughter Emma Kay Dotson. Christine graduated from Barnsdall High School in 1958, lettering in basketball four years as a guard under the legendary coach Joe Gilbert. She was Barnsdall's first ever softball pitcher when girls' softball was introduced there her senior year. She attended OSU where she met her soul mate Max, marrying him in 1959. The couple lived in Stillwater twice, Okmulgee twice, Springfield, MO, and Wichita, KS. They moved into the Sapulpa area in 1972. There she opened the original Wal-Mart store as the ladies' wear department manager. After 12 years in Sapulpa, she transferred to the new Sand Springs Wal-Mart on Highway 97 where she worked another 12 years, retiring in 1998 as a support team manager. After retiring, she joined RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), sewing hundreds of caps for women cancer victims enduring chemotherapy in Tulsa. Family was important and joyful to Christine. Birthdays were long celebrated in her home, with Christine preparing the celebrant's favorite meal on the nearest Sunday. Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK. Services were held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2 pm at the First Methodist Church in Sapulpa where she was a member. Burial was held in the Lewis family plot in South Heights Cemetery in Sapulpa. Funeral arrangements were held under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK.